The importance of digestive health

BY DOLLY KUMAR

Have you ever noticed that sometimes you get face acne and puffiness when you are constipated, or you feel irritated because you are bloated? Probably, yes, without knowing it's related to your digestive health! Face acne can lead to a lack of confidence, which may impact your presentation at work or even dim your mood before a party. It shows that bad digestive health affects daily life in more ways than once. Often overlooked, our digestive system plays a vital role in overall well-being.



Everyone knows the digestive system is responsible for breaking down food, extracting nutrients, and eliminating waste. When our digestive system functions optimally, our bodies receive the necessary energy and nutrients. However, if our digestive system is not in good shape, it may struggle to break down and absorb these nutrients effectively, leading to potential health problems.



Importance of maintaining a healthy digestive system and its impact



Maintaining a healthy gut contributes to a robust immune system. A significant portion of our immune cells reside in the stomach. A balanced and diverse gut microbiome - the collection of micro-organisms in our digestive tract - helps support immune function and protect against harmful pathogens. Taking care of digestive health is crucial for bolstering the body's defence mechanisms.



Beyond physical health, the gut is often called the "second brain" due to the intricate connection between our digestive system and mental well-being. Imbalances in the gut microbiota can impact mood, cognition, and even the risk of mental health disorders. By nurturing our digestive health, we can promote not only a happy gut but also a happy mind.



But how can one maintain a healthy digestive system? Here are several simple yet effective steps you can take for your digestive health: