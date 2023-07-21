1/3rd of new HIV infections in Vietnam found in young population: Report

Nearly 33 per cent of new HIV infections in Vietnam were found in young high-risk population, higher than the global average of 27 per cent, local media reported, citing data from UNAIDS 2023 HIV Estimates.

This rate put Vietnam among the seven countries with a proportion of young people among total new HIV infections higher than the regional and global average -- together with Myanmar (53 per cent), Indonesia (48 per cent), Thailand and the Philippines (47 per cent), Cambodia (43 per cent), and Laos (42 per cent), local newspaper Vietnam News reported on Thursday.