Dietary recommendations for Monsoon

With the Monsoon set in, on the health front we get to deal with a change in our diets and due to the erratic weather fluctuations It is an important time of year to take extra care of your health. As per classical Ayurveda tenets the body tends to get debilitated during the summer due to the heat and during the Monsoons one will experience a further decrease in one’s metabolism capacity and be more susceptible to digestive discomforts and even diseases.

The monsoons brings about advancement in the impaired digestive fire. Therefore all the measures, medicines, foods and therapies should be oriented towards mitigating and expelling the misbalanced doshasto rekindle the digestive fires. One should adapt changes in food and lifestyle in order to keep one's digestive fire in balance.