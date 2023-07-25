50% of healthcare professionals endorse AI in clinical practice: Report

About 50 per cent of healthcare industry professionals with prior experience in artificial intelligence (AI) have strongly endorsed its use in clinical practice and administrative tasks, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, showed that AI is increasingly becoming embedded in the provision of healthcare.

The report revealed that among different activities, diagnostics support and treatment decisions support are the two most popular cases with the use of AI tools.

“Some practices such as oncology have already been using AI to assist their clinical works like risk prediction and disease diagnosis. Of course, while AI can help with diagnosis, treatment decisions and eventually provide more effective patient care, scientific validation is needed to verify results,” said Elton Kwok, Market Research Manager in Pharma at GlobalData.

The report, based on a survey of 426 healthcare industry professionals between March -June, offers insights into the current utilisation and prospects of AI in eight major pharmaceutical markets -- the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, and China.