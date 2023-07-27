CMFRI develops antiviral product from seaweeds against delta variant of Covid

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has come up with a nutraceutical product from select seaweeds to boost the innate immunity related to post-Covid complications.

Named as CadalminTM Immunalgin extract (CadalminTM IMe), the product also has antiviral properties against the delta variant of Covid.

“The product is a synergistic combination of seaweed-based nutraceutical product, which is a 100 per cent natural blend of highly nutritious bioactive ingredients extracted with eco-friendly ‘green’ technology”, said Dr Kajal Chakraborty, Head of the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI who led the research works to develop the product.

This marks the tenth product in a series of nutraceuticals developed by the CMFRI deriving from marine organisms. The institute, in the past, has successfully brought out nutraceuticals targetting a range of lifestyle diseases, such as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis and fatty liver.