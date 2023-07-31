How hepatitis is linked with diabetes, HIV

While hepatitis primarily affects the liver, it is also linked with other chronic diseases like diabetes and HIV and often leads to worse outcomes, said doctors on World Hepatitis Day on Friday.

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to create awareness and the theme this year is 'One life, one liver.'

Studies have shown that chronic Hepatitis virus infection can increase the risk of someone developing diabetes.

This is because the virus impacts the liver, which is involved in storing glucose. If the liver cannot function as it should, it can lead to high blood glucose levels and insulin resistance.