Turmeric, gram flour and curd, the trio for skincare

The combination of turmeric, gram flour - also known as chickpea flour or besan, and curd -yogurt- is a powerful combination that is often used in traditional skincare practices in India.

Let's explore why these ingredients are considered "dynamite" for the skin with the insights contributed by Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and founder of Inatur.

Turmeric

Antioxidant Properties: Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant known for its ability to neutralise free radicals that contribute to premature aging and skin damage.

Anti-inflammatory Effects: Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe the skin, reducing redness and irritation.

Antibacterial and Antimicrobial: Turmeric has natural antibacterial properties that can aid in controlling acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

Gram Flour (Besan)

Exfoliation: Gram flour has a slightly coarse texture, making it an effective exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother complexion.

Oil Absorption: Gram flour has absorbent properties that can help soak up excess oil from the skin, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Skin Brightening: Regular use of gram flour can help brighten the skin tone and improve overall complexion.