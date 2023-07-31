Working out during a fast is actually beneficial, here's why

Fasting has been a tradition as old as any. We all have fasted at one time or another, for various reasons including but not limited to cultural, religious, and health purposes.

While fasts are often observed for good health, an unhealthy myth follows this custom. It is often believed that one should not workout during fasting. But, the truth cannot be any far from the truth. In reality, working out during fasts can actually be beneficial, as long as you know what kind of workout plan works for you.

While you do need to consider certain things while working out during a fast, it is preferable to not skip your workout. Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert of Anytime Fitness discusses how to schedule your workout during fasts.

Benefits Of Workout During Fasting

Contrary to popular belief, working out during fasting can have ample benefits. Let’s take a look at some of them below.

Fat Burning: During fasting, glycogen levels in your body are low. This encourages the body to use stored fat as a source of energy.

Improved insulin sensitivity: A healthy combination of workout and fasting aids in enhanced insulin sensitivity which can improve blood sugar control and have long-term benefits for metabolic health.

Mind-body connection: Fasting can create a heightened sense of awareness and mindfulness. Coupled with exercise, it can enhance the mind-body connection and promote a deeper sense of focus and presence during your workouts.

Mental focus and clarity: Some individuals report improved mental focus and clarity during fasted workouts. This could be due to the body adapting to using alternative fuel sources and the potential cognitive benefits associated with fasting.