Signs that indicate your bones are weak

Strong bones form the foundation of a healthy and active lifestyle, supporting our body's structure and protecting vital organs. However, as we age, our bones naturally undergo a gradual loss of density, making them more susceptible to fractures and breaks.

Bone weakness, or osteoporosis, is a common condition characterised by decreased bone mass and compromised structural integrity. In this article, we will explore the signs that indicate your bones may be weak, empowering you to take proactive steps to maintain bone health and prevent potential complications.

Frequent Fractures:

One of the most apparent signs of weak bones is experiencing frequent fractures or breaks, often from minor injuries or falls. Individuals with weakened bones may find that they suffer fractures more easily and that these injuries may take longer to heal than expected. If you notice an increased vulnerability to fractures, it's essential to seek a medical evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

Height Loss:

A decrease in height over time can be a sign of weak bones. As bone density diminishes, the vertebrae in the spine may compress, leading to a reduction in height. If you find that you are becoming shorter or notice a change in your posture, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to assess your bone health.