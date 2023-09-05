Taking higher Hormone Therapy Doses May Up Womb Cancer Risk: Study

Many women are unaware that taking higher doses of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may increase the risk of womb cancer, according to a study.

While the HRT containing oestrogen is safe when taking the correct, prescribed dosage, women often tend to take very large doses of the drugs to tackle menopause symptoms, Daily Mail reported.

Oestrogen is a female sex hormone which decreases with age, causing most of the symptoms of menopause such as hot flushes, mood swings, and brain fog.

HRT use is further spiked by social media messages that encourage taking more medication to reduce these symptoms.