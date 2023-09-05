Teenage Boys who Smoke can Damage the Genes of their Future Kids: Study

Boys who smoke in their early teenage years risk damaging the genes of their future children, increasing their chances of developing asthma, obesity and low lung function, a new study has said.

Researchers from the UK-based University of Southampton and the University of Bergen in Norway investigated the epigenetic profiles of 875 people, aged 7 to 50, and the smoking behaviours of their fathers.

They found epigenetic changes at 19 sites mapped to 14 genes in the children of fathers who smoked before the age of 15.

These changes in the way DNA is packaged in cells (methylation) regulate gene expression (switching them on and off) and are associated with asthma, obesity and wheezing.