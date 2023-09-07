1 in 3 Men Worldwide are Infected with Genital HPV: Lancet

Almost one in three men over the age of 15 are infected with at least one genital human papillomavirus (HPV) type, according to a new study published in The Lancet Global Health.

The findings also showed that one in five are infected with one or more of what are known as high risk, or oncogenic, HPV types.

These estimates show that men frequently harbour genital HPV infections and emphasise the importance of incorporating men in efforts to control HPV infection and reduce the incidence of HPV related disease in both men and women.

"This global study on the prevalence of genital HPV infection among men confirms how widespread HPV infection is. HPV infection with high-risk HPV types can cause genital warts and oral, penile and anal cancer in men," said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO's Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes.