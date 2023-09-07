New Targeted MicroRNA Therapy to Delay Tumour Growth

Researchers have developed a new therapy that targets cancer cells with a modified strand of microRNA that naturally blocks cell division, ultimately slowing down tumour growth.

The therapy, developed by Purdue University researchers, attacks tumours by tricking cancer cells into absorbing a snippet of RNA that naturally blocks cell division.

Tumours treated with the new therapy did not increase in size over the course of a 21-day study, while untreated tumours tripled in size over the same time period, reported the study published in the journal Oncogene.

“The therapy tested in mouse models, combines a delivery system that targets cancer cells with modified version of microRNA-34a, a molecule that acts ‘like the brakes on a car’ slowing or stopping cell division,” said Andrea Kasinski, lead author and Associate Professor of biological sciences at Purdue University.