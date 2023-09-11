This Medicinal Plant may help Fight Covid and Brain Cancer

Scientists have identified a medicinal plant that can aid in the fight against Covid as well as Glioblastoma -- the most aggressive and most common type of cancer that originates in the brain.

The plant Artemisia annua, or Sweet Annie -- tall, fragrant and with vibrant green leaves -- has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over 2,000 years. It produces artemisinin, which contains an endoperoxide, used for the treatment of malaria.

Its leaf extracts have been used to treat a variety of other diseases, including cancer and Covid-19. Yet, until recently, researchers haven’t clearly understood how exactly the plant’s compounds work.

Researchers at the University of Texas- San Antonio (UTSA) are studying the bioactive properties of one of the plant’s compounds, Arteannuin B, in cancer cells and Covid, the disease caused by the virus, SARS-CoV-2.

“Around 50 per cent of prescription drugs are derived from natural products. They’re made by plants, fungi or bacteria. Half of these drugs originated in plants. That’s astonishing when you think of all the medicines that exist in the world,” said Valerie Sponsel from the varsity.