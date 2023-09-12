Will Magic Mushrooms help against Treatment-Resistant Depression?

Amid ongoing debate by countries to legalise psychedelic drugs, researchers in a new study discussed the therapeutic use of psychedelics -- focusing on the use of psilocybin for treatment of depression.

Many recent clinical trials have reported positive effects of psilocybin in treating psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

However, many challenges remain in defining their clinical benefits and overcoming the complex regulatory obstacles to their use.