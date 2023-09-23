US NIH rolls out clinical trial of HIV vaccine

The US’ National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced the launch of Phase 1 clinical trial of a preventive HIV vaccine.

The novel vaccine, VIR-1388, is known for its safety and ability to induce an HIV-specific immune response in people.

VIR-1388 is designed to instruct the immune system to produce T cells that can recognise HIV and signal an immune response to prevent the virus from establishing chronic infection.

“US NIH scientific advances continue to be vital to achieving our national goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030,” Assistant Secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, posted on X.