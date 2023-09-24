Teenage brain mapping can help predict drinking behaviour: Study

Current and future drinking behaviour among people can be predicted through mapping their brains in teenage, suggests a study.

Teenage brains form new connections during adolescence. Two systems that are rewired during this time are networks related to reward and inhibition.

Researchers from Yale University in the US sorted through a massive MRI dataset of teenage brains to see if they could predict drinking behaviour in adolescents by looking at how these two systems rewire during development.

The study, published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal, revealed that the inhibitory and reward pathway, which broadly regulate "brake" and "go" behaviour can help forecast how likely those teenagers are to drink heavily in the years to come.

The study also revealed that the data from both tasks could predict alcohol use in girls but only the inhibitory task data were helpful in predicting behaviour in boys.

For instance, girls tend to develop their inhibitory systems, the connections that can tell them not to do something earlier than boys. Because of this, researchers sometimes spot different drinking patterns between male and females during adolescence, with boys more likely to engage in risky drinking behaviour than girls.