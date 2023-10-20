4 Ways to Build a Strong Personal Injury Claim in Florida

Preserve Crucial Evidence

Assuming you did not incur any physical injury after the accident, it is still important to be on guard and check the extent of damage to your property. You need to be proactive, gather any documentation you can find at the accident scene, and assess potential financial implications.

The most important pieces of evidence you should secure are the following:

● Police Report

Car accidents that don’t involve injuries, commercial vehicles, and damages under $500 in Florida are not required to be reported to the police. But if you’re not sure about the potential amount of damage to your vehicle, it is always recommended to contact the police. They can assess the situation and help you determine whether a report should be filed.

Additionally, an official police report can help establish the exact accident details. This covers the date, time, and location where it took place. It also provides crucial information about the parties involved in the accident. This includes names, contact details, and insurance information. This report will come in handy upon filing an insurance claim and a personal injury claim in court.

● Witness Statements

Under the tort reforms introduced by the new House Bill 837, individuals who are more than 50% responsible for the accident cannot recover any compensation. With that in mind, you need witnesses to corroborate your claim and testify that the other party was at a greater percentage of fault.

Witnesses can offer their account of the accident, which may help establish the other party’s negligence. Their testimonies are often considered valuable evidence in legal proceedings. This is because they provide a third-party perspective on the accident. Their firsthand account can shed light on crucial details that may be difficult for the other party to dispute.

The police report will include personal details and statements of witnesses, if any. But make sure to have a copy or record of these details, too, as they may be crucial for future reference.

● Photographs and Videos

If you can, take pictures of the damage your vehicle and other properties suffered right after the accident. These visual records can help assess the extent of the damage and support your case in case of disputes. Videos such as traffic camera footage and recordings made by witnesses are also helpful. These videos can provide valuable evidence of the accident and help establish the sequence of events.

Additionally, videos can capture important details that may not be clear from photographs alone. This includes the speed of the vehicles involved or any traffic violations committed before the accident. But requesting traffic camera footage takes a lot of work. You need the help of a lawyer who can file the appropriate request to your municipality.

All these records and documents can strengthen your case and increase your chances of getting a fair settlement from your personal injury claim.