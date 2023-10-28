Young people ‘alarmingly’ exposed to e-cigarette advertising: Study

A whopping 85 per cent of people, particularly the young adults, in India, China, Australia, and the UK are being exposed to e-cigarette advertising via television, print, radio, and or social media, according to a study.

This comes even as the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends banning all forms of e-cigarette advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

The study by the George Institute for Global Health was based on an online survey of about 1000 people in each country, in the age bracket of 15-30 years.

About 85 per cent of respondents reported being exposed to e-cigarette advertising on at least one type of media platform. Exposure was more common on social media platforms, vape shops, supermarkets, petrol stations, among others.

The average number of types of media to which the respondents were exposed was 5.

"Despite advertising restrictions in place in all four countries, large majorities of young people reported being exposed to e-cigarette advertising. Social media and advertising in and around vape shops and other retailers appear to be key exposure locations," said Simone Pettigrew, The George Institute for Global Health, in a statement.

“Urgent attention is needed to address these forms of exposure given their apparent association with e-cigarette use,” Pettigrew added.

The use of e-cigarettes by children, adolescents, and young adults has raised substantial public health concern. These e-cigarettes not only increase exposure to nicotine, leading to a greater risk of addiction.

An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emits a vaporised solution to inhale. Although less harmful than regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes contain ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. These can harm the lungs as well as brain development of adolescents and young adults.