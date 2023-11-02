Nasal Breathing vs. Mouth Breathing: Effects on Sleep and Overall Health

By Joniel Suezo

Breathing is an automatic bodily function, but the manner in which we breathe - through the nose or mouth - can have significant impacts on sleep and overall health. Nasal breathing and mouth breathing involve different physiological mechanisms, which lead to differences in sleep quality and other aspects of wellbeing. This article explores the contrasts between nasal and mouth breathing, the effects they have on sleep, and additional benefits of nasal breathing for overall health.

What is Nasal Breathing?

Nasal breathing refers to breathing through the nose, allowing air to enter and exit the body through the nasal passageways. When we breathe through the nose, the air is warmed, humidified, and filtered by the structures of the nasal cavity. This prepares the air before it enters the lungs. Nasal breathing also utilizes the diaphragm more efficiently and engages the parasympathetic nervous system, leading to more relaxed breathing patterns.

What is Mouth Breathing?

Mouth breathing refers to breathing through the mouth. Air enters and exits the body through the mouth instead of the nose. Mouth breathing bypasses many of the important functions of the nasal cavity - the air is not filtered, warmed, or humidified before entering the lungs. Mouth breathing is often shallower and more rapid than nasal breathing. It activates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to tense breathing patterns.

Effects of Nasal Breathing on Sleep

Nasal breathing has been associated with numerous sleep benefits:

· Improves sleep efficiency and continuity - nasal breathing optimizes air flow and oxygenation during sleep.

· Increases time spent in deep, restorative sleep stages - nasal breathing regulates carbon dioxide levels, influencing sleep depth.

· Reduces snoring and sleep apnea - keeps airways open and stable during sleep.

· Lowers sleep fragmentation - nasal breathing minimizes micro-arousals and awakenings during the night.

Overall, nasal breathing promotes high quality, undisturbed sleep.