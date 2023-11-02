Nasal Breathing vs. Mouth Breathing: Effects on Sleep and Overall Health

By Joniel Suezo
Breathing is an automatic bodily function, but the manner in which we breathe - through the nose or mouth - can have significant impacts on sleep and overall health. Nasal breathing and mouth breathing involve different physiological mechanisms, which lead to differences in sleep quality and other aspects of wellbeing. This article explores the contrasts between nasal and mouth breathing, the effects they have on sleep, and additional benefits of nasal breathing for overall health.
Nasal breathing refers to breathing through the nose, allowing air to enter and exit the body through the nasal passageways. When we breathe through the nose, the air is warmed, humidified, and filtered by the structures of the nasal cavity. This prepares the air before it enters the lungs. Nasal breathing also utilizes the diaphragm more efficiently and engages the parasympathetic nervous system, leading to more relaxed breathing patterns.
Mouth breathing refers to breathing through the mouth. Air enters and exits the body through the mouth instead of the nose. Mouth breathing bypasses many of the important functions of the nasal cavity - the air is not filtered, warmed, or humidified before entering the lungs. Mouth breathing is often shallower and more rapid than nasal breathing. It activates the sympathetic nervous system, leading to tense breathing patterns.
Nasal breathing has been associated with numerous sleep benefits:
· Improves sleep efficiency and continuity - nasal breathing optimizes air flow and oxygenation during sleep.
· Increases time spent in deep, restorative sleep stages - nasal breathing regulates carbon dioxide levels, influencing sleep depth.
· Reduces snoring and sleep apnea - keeps airways open and stable during sleep.
· Lowers sleep fragmentation - nasal breathing minimizes micro-arousals and awakenings during the night.
Overall, nasal breathing promotes high quality, undisturbed sleep.
In contrast, mouth breathing often impairs sleep:
· Decreases sleep quality and duration - mouth breathing leads to lighter, disrupted sleep.
· Increases snoring and sleep apnea - mouth breathing can cause airway obstruction and collapse.
· Causes micro-arousals and awakenings - mouth breathing creates turbulent air flow during sleep.
· Reduces time spent in deep sleep - mouth breathing dysregulates sleep stages and cycles.
· Leads to daytime fatigue and sleepiness - mouth breathing results in non-restorative sleep.
Mouth breathing is associated with poor sleep quality and related issues.
There are a few different devices to keep your mouth closed while sleeping and encourage nasal breathing:
· Nasal strips - adhesive strips that help open the nasal passages.
· Nasal dilators - plastic devices inserted into the nostrils to keep nasal airways open.
· Chin straps - straps worn around the head and chin to keep the jaw closed.
· Mandibular advancement devices - customizable mouth guards that hold the lower jaw forward.
· Tongue retaining devices - suck the tongue forward to prevent it from falling back into the airway.
All of these devices mechanically hold the mouth closed and promote nasal breathing during sleep. They can be effective options for mouth breathers or those with sleep disorders like sleep apnea.
Besides improving sleep, nasal breathing offers other advantages:
· Optimizes oxygenation and CO2 levels during the day.
· Lowers blood pressure and heart rate.
· Activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress.
· Improves exercise capacity and endurance.
· Enhances focus and concentration.
· Facilitates greater oral hygiene and dental health.
· Nasal breathing supports overall physical and mental wellbeing.
Nasal breathing provides many benefits related to sleep quality, health, and daytime performance. If you are a mouth breather, it might be worth trying to make the switch.