Poetry’s role in raising awareness about mental health

Aristotle was a philosopher and polymath from Greece. He began our journey into ‘Poetics’, the science of poetry, as what we know today. Poetics and the science of poetry have been the central document in the study of aesthetics and literature for centuries, especially during the Renaissance; and in today’s scholarly circles, it is still seen as a profound, important act of art. When we go back centuries and study the anatomy of poetry and its value to human society, our insight into the human imagination is better understood. Poetry’s potential to imitate nature of all kinds becomes easy to see yet inexplicable for its style. Aristotle and Plato’s early work in Greece was important in defining poetry and art as useful and good not just for society but for an innate sense of our inner being.

When we read poetry, of any kind, we walk our minds into a field, or a meadow, or uphill a mountain or into a river or a softly running stream or into an imaginary home or a bedroom or into the darkness of the night without being told to but by the simple act of letting our minds go around, crawling into an imagination of its own kind, seeking more or less- to a reader poetry dictates without being asked to.

To imagine writing didn’t exist thousands of years ago, we relied on our imagination to communicate through symbols and signs and poignant pieces of art - all important forms of poetics- to build this world we live in today, we used our imagination to give it function and form. Our mind and body that can be rendered futile and sedentary suddenly had an important task to do because our imagination had charged us forward and our body had the stamina to perform. We created societies and structures and homes and hospitals and roads and cities and modes of transport and human relations and jobs and a civic sense and governments simply by the use of an excellent collective imagination put to good test and utility for a greater cause.

To imagine art and poetry to be that lubricant to growth. When we leave all rights and wrongs out of our mind and let our minds conjure up civility and the discivil into poetic nature and form; that's cryptic enough to be only ours but bold enough to be theirs, it turns to collective health and voice.