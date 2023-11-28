New hydrogel jabs to reduce daily diabetes shots to just 3 a year

Researchers have developed a novel hydrogel drug delivery system that transforms daily or weekly injections of diabetes and weight control drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Trulicity, Victoza, and others to just once every four months.

While the drugs all work by mimicking the hormone glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and help people manage their diets and their weight, the typical daily or weekly injections are a burden for many patients.

The new hydrogel system allows the slow release of the diet control drugs over many months, which researchers believe will greatly improve management of both diabetes and weight, improve patient drug compliance, and help those with Type 2 diabetes improve long-term health outcomes.

"Adherence is one of the biggest challenges in Type 2 diabetes management," said Eric Appel, Associate Professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and principal investigator.

"Needing only three shots a year would make it much easier for people with diabetes or obesity to stick with their drug regimens."

The hydrogel, described in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, has the unique physical characteristics of the nanoparticles at its heart. Hydrogels are not new -- many people today wear contact lenses made of hydrogels, for instance -- but these are engineered to resist tearing and to hold their shape.