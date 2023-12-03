Start-ups must explore potentials of Ayush sector: Sarbananda Sonowal

Start-ups:- Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said there was a huge potential and scope for young entrepreneurs to launch startups in various domains of the Ayush sector and they must leverage the opportunities arising in the sector.

Sonowal said this here while speaking after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair organised as part of the 5th edition of the five-day Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023).

"Young entrepreneurs can launch startups in areas of novel drug manufacturing, development of Ayush instrument, diagnostic and tools. On World Ayurveda Day, the government launched Ayush Startup Challenge for our young and dynamic brains in this direction," the Union Minister said, adding they have inked MoUs with many countries for cooperation in traditional medicine.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan who is Chairman of GAF 2023, said of all non-communicable diseases-related deaths, 77 per cent of them occur in low and middle income countries.