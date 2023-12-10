6 effective expert ways for post-festive detox

Post-Festive Detox:- In the wake of the festive season, where indulgence takes centre stage, Registered Dietitian Sheryl Salis, the Founder of Nurture Health Solutions and Saffola Nutrition Partner, offers practical and easy-to-follow ways that can help you take care of post-festivity detox.

By following easy and consistent steps every day, you can resume a healthier lifestyle after a period of indulgence. Listed below are six highly effective and simple steps that could help with a successful post-festive detox.

Watch Portion Size

After enjoying festive feasts, a good starting point for your recovery journey is keeping an eye on your portion size. You can downsize by opting for smaller plates, for instance, instead of a 12-inch plate, use a 9-inch plate. This simple adjustment helps prevent the tendency to overserve food. Use the plate as a portion guide – load up half with vegetables, a quarter with protein, and the rest with whole grains. Sip some water before starting your meals – it helps distinguish between genuine hunger and mere thirst. Also chew the food slowly, mindfully savouring every bite.

Choose Options with Whole Grains

Another great way to recover after indulging in festive snacks and sweets is by incorporating whole grains into your meals like whole wheat, broken wheat (Daliya) or millet. These grains are packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals, which help to reduce hunger pangs and keep you feeling full for a longer time. Get creative by adding oats to smoothies or smoothie bowls.