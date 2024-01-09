Exercise Physiologist Shares 2024 Fitness Tips and Trends

2024 Fitness Tips and Trends:- Alexander Rothstein, M.S., instructor and coordinator for the exercise science program at New York Institute of Technology, predicts this year's fitness trends and tips to "shape up" in the new year.

While the popularity of at-home fitness offerings like Peloton and Tonal skyrocketed during the pandemic, Rothstein, an exercise physiologist, asserts that in-gym fitness has re-emerged as the main method of exercise for most Americans.

“At-home fitness will always be an option—it’s exciting and convenient—but a lot of this equipment just ends up taking up space and not getting used enough to justify the expense and clutter. Most individuals will instead choose to pay for a gym membership,” he says.

With more people returning to the gym, Rothstein believes there’s also a good chance they may seek out “unique” fitness experiences, such as facilities that offer special cycling options, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), or Pilates classes. The demand for these specialty offerings is also demonstrated by the growing number of boutique fitness centers providing niche workouts in cities where big box gyms previously dominated.

In addition, more people are realizing that training no longer needs to be in-person to be personal.

"Virtual one-on-one training options have opened a huge market for fitness professionals to offer their services and expertise to people from all around the world, right from the comfort of their homes," says Rothstein. "Many professionals have already made virtual training part of their business model, and because of that, I expect it will stay trending."

For people looking to improve their physical fitness in 2024, Rothstein shares the following tips: