Women with disability battle sexual health challenges

Women with disability:- Misconceptions about disability and sex often lead to stigma and can prevent women with disabilities from accessing the sexual and reproductive healthcare they need.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, reporter Ijeoma Ukazu speaks to Nigerian disability rights advocates and experts Lois Auta-Udonkanta, Salome Net and Rahmatu Ahmed.

They share their experiences of navigating disabilities, debunk some of the myths attached to disability and sex, and highlight the factors preventing women with disabilities from accessing quality health services.

Joy Shu’aibu, director of programme operations for Sightsavers in Nigeria, shares practical steps policymakers can take to make sexual and reproductive health accessible for women with disabilities. AlphaGalileo/SP