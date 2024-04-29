Retrain Your Emotional Brain: A Natural Alternative to Weight Loss Drugs

Retrain Your Emotional Brain: Weight loss drugs are proving to have serious side effects, and they are not a long-term solution. When the injections stop, the weight loss stops. But who wants to go back to dieting?

Laurel Mellin, PhD, a health psychologist, nutritionist, and New York Times bestselling author, is the founder of Emotional Brain Training (EBT). She has written a new book, 1-2-3 JOY! to show readers why the missing link in treating obesity is to switch off the stress causing the cascade of internal chemicals that increase appetite, causes cravings, and blocks weight loss. Using the skills of EBT, they can lose weight naturally.

Dr. Mellin says, “I wrote 1-2-3 JOY! because of the increased use of weight loss drugs, as they have serious side effects including nausea, muscle wasting, stomach paralysis, and increased risk of kidney, pancreas, and thyroid problems. I wanted more people to have a healthy alternative to these weight loss drugs and diets.”

“I developed EBT initially as a young faculty member at the University of California San Francisco, in part because I personally understood the frustration of being out of control of my eating and finding that the current methods didn’t help me. The tools I developed were effective, but it was not until two decades later that my collaborators and I realized why they worked: they were switching off the stress response, which controls the chemicals – cortisol, dopamine, and insulin – that cause overeating and weight gain.”

The effectiveness of EBT is backed by scientific research, with studies of the method’s effectiveness published in peer-reviewed journals showing improvements in weight, blood pressure, anxiety, and depression. Obesity researcher John Foreyt states, “EBT is the first method to show lasting weight loss after treatment ends.” Already, more than 500,000 people have used EBT.

Dr. Mellin states, "The silver lining of the weight loss drug frenzy is that it validated that chemicals drive overeating. EBT is a drug-free method for switching off those chemicals to make weight loss easier and more lasting without the negative side effects. For those who are using weight loss drugs, the EBT skills can help them wean off the drugs.”

The EBT tools are easily integrated into daily life. Use them before eating or when stressed to switch off those chemicals. Over time, they retrain the emotional brain's neural pathways to make peace with food and promote lasting weight loss.

Dr. Mellin states, "That freedom from eating and weight issues is life-changing, returning people to their natural state of joy so they can focus on living a life of joy and purpose. That is why I want everyone to have these skills.” NewsUSA/SP