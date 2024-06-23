Does Having a Child with Low Birth Weight Increase a Person’s Risk of Dementia?

People who give birth to infants less than 5.5 pounds may be more likely to have memory and thinking problems later in life than people who give birth to infants who do not have a low birth weight, according to a study published in the June 12, 2024, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The effect on memory and thinking skills was equivalent to one to two years of aging for those with low-birth-weight deliveries.

The study does not prove that delivery of a low-birth-weight infant causes memory and thinking problems. It only shows an association.