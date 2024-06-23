Learning child and infant CPR could help save a little life

More than 23,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest annually. Although the reported number of infant out-of-hospital cardiac arrests varies widely, survival to hospital discharge averages 6.5% for children less than 1 year old who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, unintentional choking and suffocation are a leading cause of all injury deaths for infants less than a year old. Nearly 3,500 infants die each year in the United States from sleep-related infant deaths such as suffocation, entrapment, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).