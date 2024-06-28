Zimbabwe fights higher drug abuse cases, especially among youth

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Officials in Zimbabwe, which is facing a growing problem of substance abuse — especially among unemployed youth, say arrests have surged in 2024, with close to 2,400 people taken into custody so far.

Officials say economic difficulties are hampering efforts to curb the problem.

Zimbabwean Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Cabinet recently approved a review of fines ranging from $30 to $400 or imprisonment not exceeding two years for any business convicted of selling illicit drugs.

He said that in addition to the 2,373 people who have been arrested in 2024, 48 bases in six provinces have been raided and destroyed.

“The fight against the scourge of drug and substance abuse will continue across all provinces of Zimbabwe,” Muswere said. “Religious organizations have embraced the fight against drug and substance abuse through campaigns encouraging particularly the youths to live drug-free lives.”