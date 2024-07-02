Gut microbiome – the key to our pets’ health and happiness?

Gut microbiome:- This review highlights diverse influences of the gut microbiome on gastrointestinal, behavioral, cardiovascular, and immune health in cats and dogs as these health outcomes have the strongest evidence to indicate a role of the microbiome. We first look at local effects within the gut itself and leverage this understanding of “local” health to expand our discussion to how those changes extend to and influence behavior, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Lastly, we examine how the microbiome represents a novel target in disease prevention and treatment.

Implications