5 Signs Locum Tenens Work Might Be Right For You as a Surgeon

By Isabella Thomas

Countless doctors work locum tenens today because they want more flexibility. Surgeons, in particular, remain in high demand. What are some signs locum tenens work might be right for a surgeon? When should a doctor consider taking on this role?

Build the Lifestyle You Want

Individuals can adapt locum tenens work for surgeons to meet their needs. The surgeon determines which assignments they take and how often they take them. Temporary assignments offer more flexibility for people seeking the work-life balance they need. Any surgeon struggling to achieve this balance in their current position may want to switch to locum tenens assignments. It allows them to travel to new locations, take on various cases, and maintain a home life that works for their family. Many surgeons find they cannot do this when they take a permanent position because the healthcare organization is short-staffed. Their workload remains high until staffing gaps are filled.

Higher Compensation

Medical school is expensive, and surgeons spend an average of 13 or 14 years learning the skills needed to work in this field. They must pay their student loans while trying to build a career. Working as a locum tenens allows them to pay these debts sooner, as the compensation tends to be higher for those who take on temporary positions. In addition, healthcare organizations may offer other benefits to attract top talent. Any surgeon who feels they aren't making ample compensation should consider taking locum tenens assignments. They appreciate the additional pay, although this work doesn't come with vacation time, personal time off, or sick pay. The surgeon must set aside funds for these situations.

Ease Into Retirement

A surgeon might be considering retirement. However, they aren't ready to set down their scalpels yet. An excellent way to ease into retirement is by taking on locum tenens assignments. The surgeon can continue with their life's work and help others while slowly backing away from their duties. They may even continue taking on these assignments once they fully retire. Doing so allows them to keep their skills sharp, brings in extra income, and gives them a sense of fulfillment knowing they continue to help others.

Fewer Administrative Tasks

Many surgeons work as locum tenens because they are frustrated with the administrative tasks required of full-time surgeons. The paperwork today can be overwhelming. When they move to temporary positions, the healthcare organization hiring the locum tenens handles this aspect of surgery. The doctor can focus on patients and leave this paperwork to someone else. While doing so, they learn how other organizations handle these tasks and use that information if they decide to take a permanent position. The knowledge they gain while working in different practices may benefit them when they do so. Any surgeon frustrated with the paperwork they must complete may want to move to locum tenens and get a break from these tasks.

Explore Different Practices

No surgeon wants to take a permanent position only to find it isn't a good fit. Working as a locum tenens allows surgeons to explore different practices to find one that meets their needs in every way. Any surgeon searching for a job should consider this option, as it is a great way to learn more about the culture of each practice, advancement opportunities, or other things related to the job.

Learn more about locum tenens opportunities for surgeons today. Men and women who do so find many benefits associated with these temporary positions. Knowing the signs of physician burnout or unhappiness with one's current position makes it easy to know when to check out these opportunities. Surgeons who take on this role usually fall in love with their jobs again.