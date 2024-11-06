WHO continues talks to prepare world for pandemics

WHO continues: World Health Organization member countries resumed negotiations Monday to finalize an agreement on pandemic prevention, with outbreaks of mpox, Marburg and H5N1 stressing the urgency of reaching an agreement without repeating the deadly mistakes of COVID-19.

After more than two years of negotiations, there is hope of reaching an agreement in the next 15 days, especially since the negotiators have agreed to postpone discussions on the most contentious points: the sharing of knowledge and equitable access to medical advances.

Recent negotiations at COP16 in Colombia on biodiversity, which provided for a comparable mechanism, stumbled on this point.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the need to balance timeliness and workable deal.

"Time is not our friend,” Tedros told national negotiators at the opening of the talks. “COVID is still circulating. Mpox is a global health emergency. We have a Marburg outbreak and H5N1 spreading. The next pandemic will not wait."

Never again

In December 2021, fearing a repeat of the catastrophe caused by COVID-19, which killed millions of people, the 194 member countries of WHO agreed to reach an agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

The emergence of a new strain of mpox, the deadly Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda and the spread of H5N1 avian flu in recent months have clarified the issues.

Diplomats have agreed on most of the draft's 37 articles during 11 rounds of negotiations.

The main section on which consensus will need to be found concerns access to pathogens for the scientific community and medical research, and then to products to combat the pandemic such as vaccines or other tests derived from this research.

In order not to block everything, the idea is to postpone the discussion on the details of the pathogen access and benefit sharing system (PABS) until later.

Battle for fairness

For the moment, there is an impasse between rich and poor countries, which have not forgotten that they were abandoned to their fate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the world has failed on one thing, it is on the issue of equity" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of WHO stressed on Friday.

"Africa was left behind at the time, and this should not happen," Tedros said.

‘Bitter taste’

Helen Clark, former New Zealand Prime Minister, believes that "the South sees the North as protecting its pharmaceutical industries," and this "has left an incredibly bitter taste between the North and the South."

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations called for an agreement "allowing the private sector to innovate."

"Intellectual property must be respected, and technology transfer must always be voluntary and on mutually agreed terms," the federation insisted.

Among the country representatives, Malaysia, speaking on behalf of a group of developing countries known as the Equity Group, said “major improvements are still desperately needed in many areas.”

It demanded that at least 20% of real-time production of vaccines, tests and treatments go to developing countries.

Tanzania, on behalf of 48 African countries, said it could not "accept an agreement not based on equity."

The Indonesian negotiator said an agreement that only preserves the status quo is unacceptable, because "empty promises will not save lives."

China insisted that "quality should not be sacrificed for time."

Germany's representative called for an acceleration of the talks to "focus on what is achievable.” VOA/SP