Health

How Do I Know if My Child Has a Corn Allergy?

Are you allergic to corn, or are you wondering if your child has a corn allergy? Corn allergy is uncommon, but it can be problematic for those who have this allergy, because so many products and dishes are made with it. Safe to say corn can be difficult to avoid. This is especially true in Louisiana, where food is a big part of the culture and where every crawfish boil includes corn on the cob.