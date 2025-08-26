How Do I Know if My Child Has a Corn Allergy?

By Jo S. Reed
What is a corn allergy?
For some, those who have corn allergy can experience itching or rash if they eat corn or anything that contains corn. For others, it can be especially problematic and can cause a severe or even life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis, which is an extreme (and dangerous) allergic reaction. Cases like these, however, are rare.
It’s important to speak with your doctor if you experience allergy symptoms after eating corn or products made with corn.
Food allergies are a growing public health concern, affecting 6%-8% of people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Allergic reactions to foods occur when our immune system, which is designed to defend against germs that can cause illness, overreacts to harmless proteins.
Although more common in infants and children, these allergic reactions can begin at any point in life. They may even surface suddenly in people who have eaten a particular food for years without issue.
While food allergies and intolerances are similar, they are not the same. Some people may think they have a food allergy when they have a food intolerance.
Unlike a food allergy, food intolerance is typically related only to the digestive system and does not involve the immune system. While problematic, intolerances typically cause less serious symptoms than allergies and show up as nausea, diarrhea or vomiting.
Although food allergies appear to be on the rise, corn is not considered a major culprit. Research indicates less than 2% of the population is allergic to corn and the many products made from it.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are nine leading causes of allergies in the United States:
Milk
Eggs
Fish
Shellfish
Tree nuts
Peanuts
Wheat
Soybeans
Sesame
People who are allergic to corn can react differently after eating it. The reaction for some may simply be stomach discomfort. For others, it may be a life threatening called anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention.
Symptoms usually occur within two hours of consuming corn or products made from corn. The symptoms include:
Hives or swelling
Tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth
Tongue or throat swelling
Vomiting or diarrhea
Abdominal cramps
Coughing or wheezing
Dizziness or lightheadedness
Swelling of the throat and vocal cord
Loss of consciousness
Rapid and irregular pulse
Difficulty breathing due to swelling of the throat and air passages
Shock
Patients can also have a sudden drop in blood pressure as the only sign or symptom of anaphylaxis
If you suspect you or your child has a corn allergy, you should see an allergist. An allergist can help people who have allergies to corn or other foods and substances. This type of doctor can perform a scratch test, or skin prick test, which is a common procedure to determine an allergy. Sometimes blood testing is required.
A skin prick test involves pricking the skin on your back with a solution that includes a small amount of corn. If a bump appears where the skin was pierced, it usually signals a corn allergy.
Another way to determine an allergy is to stay away from corn or corn products for about two weeks to see if symptoms subside. If you’re diagnosed with a corn allergy, the best solution is often to avoid it.
Physicians will suggest that you always keep with you a medicine called epinephrine, which treats severe allergic reactions, if you have life threatening symptoms related to ingesting corn. It’s administered with a special injector.
Avoiding corn may seem easier said than done, as corn (and corn products) are found in many foods, sauces, oils and more.
Obviously, you should avoid corn on the cob, corn muffins and corn oil. But corn products are also found in foods that you might not expect, such as cereal, bread, salad dressing, deli meats, candy, jams and jellies, snacks, and canned fruits and juices.
When grocery shopping, check food labels carefully with eye out for anything with the word corn, such as corn flour or corn syrup.
