The Social Side of Healthcare: Why Your Practice Needs a Presence

By Adam Bagley

For years, healthcare operated largely offline. Patients found doctors through referrals, booked appointments over the phone, and only interacted with providers in a clinical setting. But today’s patient journey looks different. From general practitioners to dental clinics and cosmetic surgeons, healthcare practices are finding that a strong social media presence is not optional — it is essential.

While the idea of doctors dancing on TikTok might raise eyebrows, social media for healthcare is not about gimmicks. It is about visibility, education, trust and connection in a digital-first world.

Trust Begins Online

Before patients ever walk through the door, they are Googling symptoms, reading reviews, and scrolling through Instagram to get a sense of who you are. Social media provides the opportunity to make a positive first impression.

By showing your team, your workspace and even behind-the-scenes glimpses of your day, you humanise the experience. Patients are more likely to feel comfortable with a practice that appears friendly, professional and active online. This can be especially important in areas like dentistry, dermatology or aesthetic medicine, where anxiety or personal appearance is involved.

Patient Education in Bite-Sized Content

Short-form content is a powerful tool for health communication. Explaining common concerns, treatments or procedures in simple, visual formats not only boosts engagement but also helps educate your audience. Instagram Reels or TikTok videos breaking down complex topics like teeth whitening, mole checks, or physiotherapy exercises can quickly become valuable resources.

Educational posts help position your practice as a source of trusted knowledge. Over time, this builds credibility and encourages people to turn to you when they need expert advice — or an appointment.

Local Visibility and Discovery

Most patients do not travel far for care. That means local visibility is everything. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok use location data to prioritise content from nearby users. This means when someone searches for a GP in their area, or a cosmetic clinic offering lip filler, your page may appear — if it is active and optimised.

Posting regularly with location tags, answering FAQs and using localised hashtags are simple ways to increase discoverability in your area. Many successful practices also collaborate with local influencers or respond to community trends, subtly linking healthcare to everyday conversation.