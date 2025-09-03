MP shocker: Rodents bite two newborn babies in ICU, one dies

Indore, Sept 3: In a shocking incident, rodents bit two newborn babies inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of M. Y. Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, in which one newborn (baby girl) died, exposing the gross negligence at the government-run health system in the state.

The deceased victim’s condition had already deteriorated, and she died on Tuesday, a senior doctor in M. Y. Hospital told IANS. However, hospital staff maintained that the baby's fragile health condition led to her death.

The babies, born last week, were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH), one of the biggest government hospitals in the state.

The incident came to light when the nursing team of the hospital saw the injured newborns and informed the hospital management. The administration then scanned CCTV cameras installed in the unit and found rats jumping in a swing near the newborns.

Following the shocking incident, a committee comprising six doctors has been set up to investigate the matter and submit its report within the next week, according to a statement issued by the Health and Family Department of the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also heads the state's Health Department, told IANS that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

Meanwhile, two nurses - Akanksha Benzamin and Shweta Chouhan have been suspended with immediate effect.

Ironically, the Health Department in its statement claimed that pest control at M. Y. Hospital is being conducted on a regular basis, once in 15 days.

It also denied allegations that pest control was last carried out in the hospital five years ago. However, contrary to the Health Department's claim, Dean of MGM (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial) Hospital, which is part of M. Y. hospital, Arvind Ghanghoria told media persons on Tuesday that a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the pest control agency.