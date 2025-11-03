How Does Blood Sugar Affect Metabolic Health?

Every time you have a plateful of your favourite chicken pasta or irresistible chocolate chip peanut butter cookies, your body digests these goodies into glucose, also known as sugar, which then travels around your body in your bloodstream. Your blood sugar level is simply letting you know how much glucose is in your blood at any given time.

Generally, your body likes to maintain an equilibrium of blood sugar: not too high and not too low. Your pancreas releases insulin, a hormone that acts like a gatekeeper, ensuring that glucose gets into cells where it can be used for energy.

Here's the catch, though. Consuming large amounts of carbs or sugars causes your blood sugar to spike. Your pancreas must then work overtime to carry glucose into cells and prevent skyrocketing blood sugar levels. This process can have long-term effects on pancreatic health.

