Tipu Sultan's sword fetches over $17 million at London auction

"The English inscription to the blade, presumably added by Baird or a descendant, explains how it was found in Tipu Sultan's bedchamber following the fall of Seringapatam (now Srirangapatna) and presented to the General as a trophy of his victory."



On the spine of the blade, a gold inlaid inscription reads 'Shamshir-e Malik' or 'The Sword of the King'.



"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance and unrivalled craftsmanship," CNN quoted Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams, as saying in the statement.



"It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," he added.