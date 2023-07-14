Epic Saga: Ravana's Capture, Rama's Triumph, Divine Return

Local folklore states that Seeta was held captive in a nearby fort, now known as Seeta Kotuwa. Ravana gives her a deadline of 12 months to consider his advances, warning that she will be cooked for breakfast if she fails to comply. He assigns Rakshasis to guard her closely while he returns to his palace in the capital city. These Rakshasi women who guard Seeta reside in Streepura, present-day Istripur near Welimada in Sri Lanka. Ravana's intricate network of underground tunnels, as described in local legends, includes locations such as Kalutara, Kotmale, Halagala, Matale, Hasalaka, Labookellie, Kondakattugala (Welimada), and Bandarawela. Due to Ravana's insecurities, he moves Seeta from Seeta Kotuwa to Sigiriya.
From there, Ravana transfers her to Ashoka Vatika, a beautiful garden that is now known as Seeta Eliya. During their journey, Ravana offers Seeta rice to eat, but she throws out the rice balls (known as Seeta gooli) at present-day Kondagala. The local people still store the rice grown in that area as a symbol of prosperity.
Meanwhile, Rama seeks the assistance of Sugreeva's vanara sena (monkey army) to search for his beloved wife. Hanuman, the mighty monkey warrior, leaps from Mahendra Giri (Cardamom Hill Range) in Tamil Nadu and begins his quest to find Seeta from the Sri Bhakta Hanuman temple in Ramboda, Sri Lanka. Eventually, Hanuman discovers and meets her in Ashoka Vatika. To this day, a Seeta Amman temple stands on a barren rock-top called Seeta Pokuna inside Ashoka Vatika.
It is believed that this is the place where Seeta shed tears during her captivity. Interestingly, the pond formed by her tears never dries up, even during severe droughts. Furthermore, the nearby rocky ground bears both huge and small footprints of Hanuman, depicting his incredible size transformation. Hanuman creates chaos by destroying the beautiful Ashoka Vatika. After a prolonged battle, Indrajit, Ravana's son, uses the deadly Brahmastra weapon to subdue Hanuman.
The aftermath of such flaming weapons is still visible in the soil of Maha-Eliya Thenna, which remains flatter and lighter compared to the nearby Ashoka Vatika. Hanuman requests Ravana to return Seeta to Rama to avoid the destruction that would be brought upon Lanka by the illustrious Rama. In response, Ravana decides to teach Hanuman a lesson by setting his tail on fire. Hanuman wreaks havoc by burning down many grand mansions in Lanka with his fiery tail. Ussangoda is one such location where nothing grows to this day.
After Hanuman's return, Rama and the vanara sena construct the miraculous Rama Setu, a bridge that is now believed to be the approximately 50 km long shoal ridge stretching from Rameshwaram in Bharat to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. At Lanka's eastern gate, Agni's brave son Neela lays siege at present-day Yudhaganawa. Rama and Lakshmana position themselves at the north gate, Lankagiri (Laggala rock), where Ravana is stationed. Seenigama, Hikkaduwa, and Dondra become three battlefields on the southwestern coast of Sri Lanka. During the war, many Rakshasa Generals perish. Rama engages in a deadly fight and kills Kumbhakarna. Indrajit almost defeats Rama, Lakshmana, and others with his Brahmastra.
Hanuman retrieves the Gandha-madana mountainside from the Himalayas. The mere scent of the sanjeevani herbs from the mountain revives Rama, Lakshmana, the vanara sena, and their Generals. Hanuman then carries the medicinal mountain back to the Himalayas. It is believed that parts of the original mountain fell at present-day Dolu Kanda in Sri Lanka, based on the herbs found and local folklore. Later, the cunning Indrajit creates an illusion of Seeta and kills her at the present-day Seethawaka Botanical Garden. Upon hearing this news, Rama faints. Vibhishana arrives and explains that the lustful Ravana would never harm Seeta. Vibhishana's reasoning is correct, as Indrajit was merely distracting them from his demonic ritual to gain greater powers. Vibhishana reveals that if Indrajit were to complete his Asuric ritual, his strength would increase significantly.
After intense battles, Lakshmana beheads Indrajit with his arrow. An enraged Ravana summons his other son, Mahiravana, the ruler of Patala-Lanka (the lower underground regions). Mahiravana disguises himself as Vibhishana and manages to render Rama and Lakshmana unconscious by using certain herbs. He then kidnaps them and takes them to Patala-Lanka through present-day Horton's Plains. Hanuman beheads Mahiravana and subsequently kills his son, Ahiravana.
In a fit of fury, Ravana attacks Vibhishana with a lethal spear, but Lakshmana intervenes and saves Vibhishana's life. Ravana grievously wounds Lakshmana with an illusory weapon called Maya-astra. Rama arrives at the scene and showers Ravana with arrows, causing him to flee in fear. Sushena, the physician, declares that Lakshmana is barely alive. To revive Lakshmana, he requires the Sanjeev-Karani herb. Hanuman once again flies to the mountain, this time bringing the entire mountain itself, and Lakshmana is restored to life.
According to legends, fragments of the mountain fell in different locations, such as present-day Sathuragiri and Sirumalai in Tamil Nadu, Kacchateevu on the Indo-Sri Lanka border, and Thalladi (Mannar), Ritigala, and Rumassala in Sri Lanka. These places are renowned for the abundance of medicinal herbs with remarkable healing properties. Notably, Ritigala boasts a unique combination of a cloud cover and evergreen forest amidst an otherwise arid region. Researchers have also discovered similarities between the plant species found in Rumassala and those found in the Western Ghats of Bharat.
Following these events, Rama confronts Ravana in a decisive battle. The presence of the divine commander-in-chief, God Kartikeya, safeguards Rama against Ravana's deadly Brahmastra at what is now known as Kataragama. The soil of the battlefield at Kataragama exhibits a distinct red hue compared to the surrounding lighter soil. A revered temple dedicated to God Kartikeya stands proudly at this sacred site. On the ninth lunar day (Navami), Rama employs a fatal Brahmastra to pierce Ravana's chest. Local beliefs suggest that this destructive weapon was launched from present-day Dunuwila in central Sri Lanka. At Rama's request, Vibhishana performs the cremation of Ravana at Yahangala, as it is known today.
Finally, Rama bestows the title of king of Lanka upon Vibhishana in Kelaniya, present-day Colombo. Seeta undergoes the Agni-pariksha, a test by fire, at Divurumpola. Even in the present generation, making an oath at this location is considered binding. Rama remains in Lanka for a period of ten days, during which he pays homage to God Shiva at prominent temples such as Munneswaram, Manavari, Thirukoneshwaram, and Thiruketheeshwaram (Mannar). Subsequently, accompanied by Seeta, Rama, Lakshmana, Hanuman, and their companions, they embark on their journey back to Ayodhya via Rameshwaram, traversing the skies aboard the celestial flying vehicle known as pushpaka vimana.