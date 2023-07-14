Epic Saga: Ravana's Capture, Rama's Triumph, Divine Return

Local folklore states that Seeta was held captive in a nearby fort, now known as Seeta Kotuwa. Ravana gives her a deadline of 12 months to consider his advances, warning that she will be cooked for breakfast if she fails to comply. He assigns Rakshasis to guard her closely while he returns to his palace in the capital city. These Rakshasi women who guard Seeta reside in Streepura, present-day Istripur near Welimada in Sri Lanka. Ravana's intricate network of underground tunnels, as described in local legends, includes locations such as Kalutara, Kotmale, Halagala, Matale, Hasalaka, Labookellie, Kondakattugala (Welimada), and Bandarawela. Due to Ravana's insecurities, he moves Seeta from Seeta Kotuwa to Sigiriya.

From there, Ravana transfers her to Ashoka Vatika, a beautiful garden that is now known as Seeta Eliya. During their journey, Ravana offers Seeta rice to eat, but she throws out the rice balls (known as Seeta gooli) at present-day Kondagala. The local people still store the rice grown in that area as a symbol of prosperity.

Meanwhile, Rama seeks the assistance of Sugreeva's vanara sena (monkey army) to search for his beloved wife. Hanuman, the mighty monkey warrior, leaps from Mahendra Giri (Cardamom Hill Range) in Tamil Nadu and begins his quest to find Seeta from the Sri Bhakta Hanuman temple in Ramboda, Sri Lanka. Eventually, Hanuman discovers and meets her in Ashoka Vatika. To this day, a Seeta Amman temple stands on a barren rock-top called Seeta Pokuna inside Ashoka Vatika.

It is believed that this is the place where Seeta shed tears during her captivity. Interestingly, the pond formed by her tears never dries up, even during severe droughts. Furthermore, the nearby rocky ground bears both huge and small footprints of Hanuman, depicting his incredible size transformation. Hanuman creates chaos by destroying the beautiful Ashoka Vatika. After a prolonged battle, Indrajit, Ravana's son, uses the deadly Brahmastra weapon to subdue Hanuman.