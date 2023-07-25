600 years of Indian history at the Met

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, New York, commented: “We are truly delighted to partner with The Met in bringing this important Buddhist art exhibition to the US This exhibition will allow the Museum’s audiences to delve deep into India’s ancient past and understand how Buddhist thought and culture shaped our imagination and progress. That this exhibition is being held at a time when India celebrates 75 years of its independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, makes the event truly memorable, and I wish it every success.”

John Guy, Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of South and Southeast Asian Art at The Met, said: “This exhibition presents the story of the origins of Buddhist art through the lens of newly discovered masterpieces from early India. It showcases the beginnings of Buddhist art in southern India and presents it in a wider landscape of early Buddhist devotional practice, centered on honoring the Buddha and his relics. Buddhist monasteries were places for meditation but were also, on occasions, places for noisy festivals, the air heavy with the fragrance of fresh flowers and perfumes. The lived traditions of early Buddhism are foregrounded here, along with the role of beautiful stories that found expression in the art adorning the stupa. This is an exhibition that celebrates the senses, just as Buddhist worship does.”

Much of the earliest Indian art was produced in the service of Buddhism, a religion that emerged in northern India in the 4th century BCE as a result of the teachings of the Buddha Shakyamuni. This thematically organised exhibition explores the pre-Buddhist nature cults of India that influenced early Buddhist art, the role of stupas and relic worship, the role of patrons, and the influence of India’s global position, including its international trade with the Roman world. The resulting art was cosmopolitan and new, and devoted above all to the celebration of the Buddha and his message.

Highlights include sublimely beautiful renderings of stupas, sections of ceremonial gateways, and processional railings protected by awesome rearing cobras (nagas). Housed within are the precious relics marking the Buddha’s presence, honored through these sculptural adornments - masterpieces of early Buddhist art.

The magnificent exhibition, which traces the history of Buddhist art, was made possible by Reliance Industries Limited and founder and chairperson Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani. Ambani has been a lifelong and ardent supporter of the museum. In 2019, she was designated an Honorary Trustee of The Met, making her the first Indian individual to serve on the board of trustees. She has continued to promote the best of Indian art to audiences throughout the world in this capacity.

Commenting on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support ‘Tree & Serpent’ through Reliance Foundation’s partnership with The Met. This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from 2nd century BC to 4th century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India. With the ‘Tree & Serpent,’ we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought. I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world, and the best of the world to India.” (IANS/PG)