A Love Beyond Thrones and Spotlight: The Tragic Romance of Zubeida and Maharaja Hanwant Singh

India's royal families had a difficult time in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Jawaharlal Nehru's new Indian government was integrating princely states into the republic as the monarchy was losing ground. Maharaja Hanwant Singh chose to enter politics owing to his dissatisfaction with his diminished power. He even established the Akhil Bharatiya Rajput Sangh to represent the interests of former princes and the Rajput community.

However, his political ambitions clashed with the central government and the Indian National Congress. In addition, he had to balance his royal responsibilities, political ambitions, and household duties during this time.

Meanwhile, Zubeida was once more torn between two worlds. She was never completely accepted by the royal family or society at large, even after quitting acting. She continued to be Hanwant Singh's supportive companion, traveling with him frequently and sharing his vision for a modern, independent Jodhpur.

Tragedy struck on India’s Republic Day, 26th January 1952. Maharaja Hanwant Singh and Zubeida boarded a small Beechcraft aircraft from Jodhpur. The Maharaja himself was piloting the plane, accompanied by his wife and a pilot named Mohan Singh. The plane mysteriously crashed near Godwar village, close to Pali in Rajasthan, while they were traveling to Jaipur. All three on board were killed instantly.

Their son Hukum Singh was only two years old at the time of the tragedy. He was raised away from the spotlight after his parents passed away, under the care of the Jodhpur royal family. He chose to maintain a private life away from the movie industry and royal politics. On the other hand, Zubeida's family continued to make an impression on Indian cinema. While her niece Rhea Pillai became a famous model and public figure, Zubeida's story was revived decades later by one of India's most celebrated filmmakers.

The film Zubeidaa, which was written by Zubeida's own son Khalid Mohammed, brought her remarkable life story to the big screen in 2001 under the direction of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The movie featured Manoj Bajpayee as Maharaja Vijayendra Singh, a character based on Hanwant Singh, while Karisma Kapoor portrayed the movie's title role.