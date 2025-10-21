A Love Beyond Thrones and Spotlight: The Tragic Romance of Zubeida and Maharaja Hanwant Singh

Zubeida Begum and Maharaja Hanwant Singh’s love defied royal and religious boundaries.
The couple tragically died in a plane crash on 26th January 1952.
Their story was immortalized in the 2001 film Zubeidaa, written by their grandson Khalid Mohammed.
The post-independent era of India saw a story that stood out for its drama, crossed strict social boundaries, and then met a tragic end. The love story of Zubeida Begum and Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur emerged at a time when social norms were shifting and princely states were merging. The story challenged caste, creed, and convention, blending the glamour of royal life and film stardom, only to end abruptly in a loss that shook Marwar and beyond. Their legacy lives on through history books and cinema.
Zubeida Begum Dhanrajgir was born in Surat in 1911. She came from an influential Muslim family that had a strong connection to the early Indian film industry. Her sisters, Sultana and Shahzadi, were also actresses during the silent film era, and her mother, Fatima Begum, is famous for being India’s first female director. Zubeida was surrounded by controversy, film, and creativity as she grew up in an environment that was both liberal and artistically aspirational.
She made her debut in films at an early age, becoming one of the most striking faces of the silent era of the 1920s. Zubeida made history by starring in India’s first sound picture, Ardeshir Irani’s “Alam Ara” (1931), with the arrival of the talkies. She became one of the first stars of Indian cinema for the now-lost movie.
However, her achievements did not free her life from turmoil. She was married to a suitable man by her father at a young age, but the marriage was short-lived. Her choices were not accepted by conservative circles, one of which was continuing her acting career after separating from her husband. Her relationship with a prince later was defined by her independence, outspokenness, and determination to live life on her own terms.
Maharaja Hanwant Singh of Jodhpur was born on 16th June 1923 into one of India’s wealthiest and most influential royal families. He became the Maharaja by ascending the throne of Jodhpur in 1947 when India gained independence. He represented a generation of princes who were caught between tradition and change, known for his good looks, charisma, and passion for modernity.
He was a blend of sportsmanship and culture — a pilot, a passionate polo player, and a man of refined taste who loved arts and cinema. Amidst all the glamour, he was also a ruler navigating the uncertainty of post-independence India as the princely states were merging into the Indian Union and the old order was rapidly fading.
The Maharaja was married twice before meeting Zubeida, making her his third wife. His first wife was Maharani Krishna Kumari of Dhrangadhra, a princess from a royal family — the wedding being one of the typical royal weddings. His second wife was an Englishwoman he met during World War II, Sandra McBryde. He later divorced his second wife, ending the union.
The two came from very different worlds — one was a Muslim actress from Bombay’s film circle, while the other was a Rajput ruler from Rajasthan bound by royal traditions. However, that did not change anything when they met in the late 1940s, which turned their lives around. According to reports, the two met through mutual friends while Hanwant Singh was in Bombay, where he frequently engaged with movie stars. The Maharaja was captivated by Zubeida's elegance, beauty, and resilient spirit. He pursued her even after facing strong opposition from his family and royal advisors.
Zubeida found in Hanwant Singh a man who accepted her past without hesitation after going through heartbreak and social rejection. Their relationship blossomed into a romance that defied religious, social, and political boundaries. Zubeida saw it as an opportunity for true acceptance and companionship, while the young Maharaja saw it as a victory of love over royal decorum.
Zubeida and Hanwant Singh's union marked a revolution at a time when interfaith and interclass marriages were rare and frowned upon. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1948. Zubeida even accepted Hinduism and was called Maharani Zubeida Devi after her marriage. Some people of Jodhpur disapproved of a Muslim actress becoming the queen, while others admired the bond the two shared.
The couple lived a relatively happy life at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, raising their son Hukum Singh, who was born in 1949. For a brief time, Zubeida embraced her new royal identity, attending public events and standing beside her husband in his political aspirations. However, there were simmering tensions beneath the surface, originating from both the royal household and India's shifting political landscape.
India's royal families had a difficult time in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Jawaharlal Nehru's new Indian government was integrating princely states into the republic as the monarchy was losing ground. Maharaja Hanwant Singh chose to enter politics owing to his dissatisfaction with his diminished power. He even established the Akhil Bharatiya Rajput Sangh to represent the interests of former princes and the Rajput community.
However, his political ambitions clashed with the central government and the Indian National Congress. In addition, he had to balance his royal responsibilities, political ambitions, and household duties during this time.
Meanwhile, Zubeida was once more torn between two worlds. She was never completely accepted by the royal family or society at large, even after quitting acting. She continued to be Hanwant Singh's supportive companion, traveling with him frequently and sharing his vision for a modern, independent Jodhpur.
Tragedy struck on India’s Republic Day, 26th January 1952. Maharaja Hanwant Singh and Zubeida boarded a small Beechcraft aircraft from Jodhpur. The Maharaja himself was piloting the plane, accompanied by his wife and a pilot named Mohan Singh. The plane mysteriously crashed near Godwar village, close to Pali in Rajasthan, while they were traveling to Jaipur. All three on board were killed instantly.
Their son Hukum Singh was only two years old at the time of the tragedy. He was raised away from the spotlight after his parents passed away, under the care of the Jodhpur royal family. He chose to maintain a private life away from the movie industry and royal politics. On the other hand, Zubeida's family continued to make an impression on Indian cinema. While her niece Rhea Pillai became a famous model and public figure, Zubeida's story was revived decades later by one of India's most celebrated filmmakers.
The film Zubeidaa, which was written by Zubeida's own son Khalid Mohammed, brought her remarkable life story to the big screen in 2001 under the direction of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal. The movie featured Manoj Bajpayee as Maharaja Vijayendra Singh, a character based on Hanwant Singh, while Karisma Kapoor portrayed the movie's title role.
Zubeidaa beautifully captured the essence of a woman divided between freedom and love, identity and belonging. It portrayed Zubeida not merely as a tragic heroine but as a symbol of rebellion who dared to follow her heart even when the world stood against her. The film was widely acclaimed for its sensitivity, depth, and music composed by A.R. Rahman. A new generation was introduced to Zubeida's story through the film.
The romance of Zubeida and Maharaja Hanwant Singh remains one of India’s most heartfelt real-life love stories. It was a union that crossed the strict boundaries of tradition, class, and religion but was ultimately destroyed by fate. Their names still arouse interest today. Both Hanwant Singh, the prince-turned-politician, and Zubeida, the actress-turned-queen, led lives that went beyond their titles. Their love story, captured in film, history, and memory, serves as a constant reminder that sometimes the most powerful romances are those that defy all odds and yet endure through time. [RhOG/SY]
