Zoe Saldana & Sam Worthington felt pressurized while shooting for 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

Their latest release 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has made a whopping Rs 235 crore in its one week of release in India; actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, who have reprised their roles in the James Cameron movie, spoke about the pressures they faced while shooting the film.

For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', which is a sequel to the 2002 film 'Avatar', the actors had to undergo intense training for swimming underwater and deep sea diving.

Talking about how much is too much for an actor to invest in a role, Sam told IANS with a laugh: "I am up for anything."