China Update: Guangzhou-based activist alleges horrific prison torture

By: Jenny Tang

A Chinese activist from the southern province of Guangdong said she was tortured, beaten and treated like a traitor while in prison for protesting a draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

Zhang Wuzhou, who was handed a two-year, nine-month prison sentence in March 2021 after she held up a placard in public opposing the law, said she was made to wear as many as 16 heavy manacles and leg irons weighing around 100 kilograms (220 pounds), which forced her into a bent position "like a cooked shrimp" and unable to move.

"The pain was excruciating," she said.

"It's incredibly hot in there, and there's no attention to hygiene, with 40 people all locked up together in a cell that's 30 meters square, all eating, drinking and going to the toilet in that space. People are packed in close together ... squeezed up against each other," Zhang said.

She also described being beaten by several guards after she stood up and berated them over the claim she had betrayed her country. "The police officers called the prison staff to join in beating me up, crushing my feet," she said.

Zhang said when she had her period, she was denied permission to go to the bathroom to clean up. "I begged the prison guards, pleaded with them, and promised to be cooperative, as long as I was allowed to go to the toilet to wash," she said. "They were all women officers, but they all ignored me."

"They regarded me as a traitor to the motherland," Zhang said.