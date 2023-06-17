Celebrating Father's day, the unsung heroes of our lives

Himani Negi

We don't need words to express love for each other, nor do we need any particular day because, as they say, actions speak louder than words. And every day is Father's Day because we respect and love each other every moment, every day. I never thought I would be expressing my feelings for you, but I dare to say that today because, after all, I am your daughter, just a bit bad at expressing myself. Dear Papa, you are the best man I have ever met in my life. You taught me to be myself, not to be afraid of anything, and absolutely not to worry about anything because, as I know you're always with me. But still, I worry sometimes, worried about your health and how you are still doing your best for us without thinking about yourself. I admire how you make such difficult tasks seem effortless. The values that you have instilled in me will always be with me. I admire how you never give up and strive no matter what the circumstances are. I want to be like you. I know you are proud of me, but I want to make you even more proud. I miss you each and every day, every moment. I don't express it, but I care, and the reason why I haven't given up till now and survived is just because of you. Whenever I feel low, I just remember you. Thank you for being such an amazing person, but I would say, be a bit selfish. Thank you for always being there with me. And lastly, the food you cook is utterly delicious, even more than Mom's. Sorry, but not sorry, Mumma. I love you too.