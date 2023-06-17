Celebrating Father's day, the unsung heroes of our lives

Father's Day is a special occasion, dedicated to expressing love, gratitude, and respect for our dads, stepfathers, grandfathers, and all father figures who have made a positive impact on us.
Father's Day is typically celebrated on the third Sunday of June, and it serves as a time to reflect on the importance of fatherhood.
Father's Day is a reminder to celebrate not only the significant milestones but also the everyday moments that make our relationships with our fathers special. It's the shared laughter during family dinners, the joyous memories created during weekend adventures, and the heartfelt conversations that weave the fabric of our bond. It's the presence of a father in the audience, cheering us on during school performances or sports events. It's the pride and happiness we witness in their eyes as we achieve our goals. Father's Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude for every precious moment shared.
On this Father's Day, Our team took an opportunity to pen down their emotions for their fathers.
Subha Maheshwari
For the person who has been dragged to watch every Marvel & John Wick movies with me... To the person who has always been a phone call away even when we were miles apart... Thank you so much for always being there for me. You make me want to be a better person everyday. Happy Father's Day, Pops!!! P.S- I really hope that the next Marvel movie doesn't make you fall asleep?
Himani Negi
We don't need words to express love for each other, nor do we need any particular day because, as they say, actions speak louder than words. And every day is Father's Day because we respect and love each other every moment, every day. I never thought I would be expressing my feelings for you, but I dare to say that today because, after all, I am your daughter, just a bit bad at expressing myself. Dear Papa, you are the best man I have ever met in my life. You taught me to be myself, not to be afraid of anything, and absolutely not to worry about anything because, as I know you're always with me. But still, I worry sometimes, worried about your health and how you are still doing your best for us without thinking about yourself. I admire how you make such difficult tasks seem effortless. The values that you have instilled in me will always be with me. I admire how you never give up and strive no matter what the circumstances are. I want to be like you. I know you are proud of me, but I want to make you even more proud. I miss you each and every day, every moment. I don't express it, but I care, and the reason why I haven't given up till now and survived is just because of you. Whenever I feel low, I just remember you. Thank you for being such an amazing person, but I would say, be a bit selfish. Thank you for always being there with me. And lastly, the food you cook is utterly delicious, even more than Mom's. Sorry, but not sorry, Mumma. I love you too.
Vanshika Bajaj
Dad, my first love Thank you for teaching me how to be an independent, strong opinionated woman and literally else ik about living. You'll forever be my truest love. I love you more than I think I am capable of.
Gunjan Sooden
They say that the best gift you can give is kindness, but I got you instead. You put in a lot of effort and do everything a good father would do. I try my best in order to make you proud, but occasionally I fall short. I know I am not the best child but I am trying to be because you deserve the best.
Janvi Sinha
To the person who always made an extra attempt to ensure that i should never miss maa. Thank you for being the most caring , understanding and the coolest father i could ever ask for.
Naveen Sethi
I know you'll always look after me no matter how much I grow up. I know I can always rely on you, no matter what the circumstances are. Your love is like a compass that guides me through life's journey. Thank you for always being there dad.
On this Father's Day, let us take a moment to reflect on the immeasurable impact our fathers have had on our lives. Let us express our gratitude, not just through words, but also through actions that honor their sacrifices, their love, and their unwavering support. May we seize every opportunity to create beautiful memories, to learn from their wisdom, and to carry their legacy of love forward.