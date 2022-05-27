Hybrid terrorist arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces have arrested one hybrid terrorist belonging to the LeT along with arms and ammunition from the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Friday.

Police said acting on a specific tip-off about the movement of terrorists Bemina area, a joint checkpoint was set up by Srinagar Police, Army's 2nd RR, and valley QAT CRPF at the Bemina crossing.

"An individual suspiciously approaching towards the checkpoint was challenged who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party," police said.

He has identified himself as Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Gund Brath Sopore. On his search, one pistol, one magazine, and five live rounds were recovered from his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was working as a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT outfit and was involved in delivering pistols in Srinagar city to carry out targeted killings," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (AA/IANS)