India's Crackdown Forces Rohingya Refugees to Go Underground, Flee to Bangladesh

The detention of dozens of Rohingya refugees in the north Indian city of Jammu, a north Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the deportation of the two refugees to Myanmar has triggered panic among India's Rohingya refugee community.

In the past month, 2,000 to 3,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Jammu, fearing that they could be jailed and deported to Myanmar, according to advocacy groups. Many refugees have crossed over to Bangladesh, while others have gone underground in different parts of India.

Noor Mohammad is a Rohingya refugee who had lived in Jammu since 2012. He crossed over to Bangladesh with his wife and three children at the end of May. "In Kashmir, the police are arresting the Rohingya at random and throwing them in jail," Mohammad told VOA.

He said even refugees holding U.N.-issued cards are not spared. "Every Rohingya is extremely scared of being sent back to Myanmar."

Mohammad said he fled Jammu along with five other Rohingya families in May. However, he said there has been a rise in the number of refugees crossing over to Bangladesh from India with more than 1,000 refugees in the past few weeks headed to Cox's Bazar.

To address the increasing number of refugees crossing from India to Bangladesh, Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said they have "informed the Indian government about the development," and that they have given directions for the border guards to "push them [refugees] back to India."

An official from the Indian home ministry in New Delhi that handles issues related to refugees refused to comment on the latest crackdown on Rohingya refugees in India.

Despite many attempts VOA failed to get a response on the ongoing crackdown on the Rohingya. Police officials in Jammu did not respond to related queries from the VOA during the time of publication.