CBI busts NEET UG-2022 exam racket, arrests 8

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested eight accused, including the mastermind, as it busted a fraudulent candidate racket in the NEET UG-2022 examination, held on Sunday, for admission to various undergraduate medical courses.

The arrested accused included mastermind Sushil Ranjan, Krishna Shankar Yogi, Sunny Ranjan, Nidhi, Jeepu Lal Raghunandan, and Bharat Singh.

A case was registered against 11 accused on the allegations of fraud in the exam conducted by the NTA, under the Education Ministry, for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved, recognized medical, dental, AYUSH and other colleges/deemed universities, as well as institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER.

As per the CBI, the mastermind, a resident of Delhi's Gautam Nagar, in conspiracy with others including some candidates were involved in arranging solvers to impersonate these candidates in the examination at several centers in Delhi and Haryana.