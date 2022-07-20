Sharpshooters Rupa & Manu involved in murder of Moosewala, shot dead

In a major police crackdown on Wednesday, two sharpshooters -- Jagroop Rupa and Manpreet Manu -- involved in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were shot dead by Punjab Police on the outskirts of Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border.

They were holed up inside a farmhouse and were eliminated in five hours of exchange of fire. One AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

Moosewala was gunned down on May 29 close to his native village near Mansa in Punjab.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force at Bhakna village close to the Attari border, where Manpreet Singh, a.k.a. Manu, and Jagroop Singh, a.k.a. Rupa, were holed up.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav was present at the encounter spot.