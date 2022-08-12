Smoking on aeroplanes: Minister orders investigation

Union Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident of a person who, in violation of rules, smoked a cigarette inside an aircraft.

"Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behavior," Scindia tweeted on Thursday in response to a post that shared the video. Sources say the passenger is a social media influencer.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the video is of a Spicejet flight from Dubai to New Delhi in January this year and appropriate action has been taken by aviation security.

Earlier, a video of a person smoking inside the aircraft was shared by Uttarakhand MLA Umesh Kumar.

Carrying matches or lighters on board aircraft is prohibited. Passengers have to undergo pre-boarding security checks before boarding the flights.

A lot of reactions have poured on Twitter in connection with the video of a person smoking inside the aircraft. People demanded action from the authorities including the aviation regulator DGCA. "Sir this is such brazenness and making a mockery of the whole aviation safety and regulations. I certainly hope this passenger gets banned," said a person. (AAA/IANS)