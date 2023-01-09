Why is 9 January celebrated as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, is celebrated every two years on 09 January. This day marks the contribution of overseas Indians in the development and growth of India. The objective of the day is to strengthen the ties between NRIs and Government of India. It is an opportunity for the NRIs to vent out their feelings and perceptions about India.

Indian Government also distributes Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on this day. This award Is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian or to any organisation led by an Indian origin person who in any way has benefitted India.

History

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on 9 January because Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa on this day in 1915. He is the greatest NRI who led to the freedom of India. He became the symbol of the crucial role played by the NRIs in their root countries. Gandhi being an NRI changed the life of every Indian and became one of the most important personality in the history of India. Hence his contributions highlights that Non Resident Indians are still an important part of the country and their contribution should be encouraged.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or Non-Resident Indian Day was celebrated for the first time on 9 January 2003. Since then it was celebrated every year by Ministry of External Affairs until the changes made in 2015. According to the revised format it is celebrated every second year.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The theme of the PBD convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal,' officials said. PM Modi called diaspora members to be "brand ambassadors" of India and its many initiatives. He said, "Friends, this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is special in many ways. It's celebrating 75 years of India's independence just a few months ago."

A large number NRIs from several countries came to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. PM urged NRIs to remain connected to their roots and to get the knowledge about India's culture, diversity, democratic values, power of youth and many more in depth and spread the knowledge in countries they are living.

